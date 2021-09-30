Rajasthan bans sale of firecrackers till next year

Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a ban on the sale of all kinds of fireworks across the state till next year, citing the possibility of a third wave of corona.
As per the advisory issued by the Home Department, this ban starts from October 1 and shall be in place till January 31, 2022, thus ruling out fireworks on both Dussehra and Diwali.
The issuance of temporary licenses for fireworks has also been banned till January 31, as per the order issued to all the District Collectors. A large number of temporary licenses are issued on Diwali at the district level.
Noting fireworks were banned last year in view of the difficulty in breathing for the Covid-infected people, the advisory says that experts have expressed possibility of a third wave of corona, and as fireworks smoke causes great suffering to old, sick, those suffering from COPD, or asthma, and Covid patients, it is necessary to ban fireworks this year also.
