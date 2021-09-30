Rajasthan bans sale of firecrackers till next year

Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a ban on the sale of all kinds of fireworks across the state till next year, citing the possibility of a third wave of corona.

As per the advisory issued by the Home Department, this ban starts from October 1 and shall be in place till January 31, 2022, thus ruling out fireworks on both Dussehra and Diwali.