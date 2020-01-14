Rajasthan-based man arrested for duping Akash Vijayvargiya by impersonating as Indore SP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): A man, impersonating as Indore SP Yusuf Qureshi, was on Tuesday arrested by police for duping money from BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.

"A few days ago, a person impersonating as Yusuf Qureshi called BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and demanded Rs 10 lakh. Later to confirm, Akash called the actual Qureshi, and then it was discovered that no such call was made from the Qureshi's end. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch," Additional SP Crime Branch of Indore, Amarendra Singh said.



On receiving the information, a team of Madhya Pradesh Police was formed and the accused identified as Suresh was arrested in Rajasthan's Pali.

The police further said that there are many criminal cases register on the accused and a case has been registered against him.

Speaking on the matter, Akash Vijayvargiya said, "I received the call on January 9 and the person claimed to be SP Yousuf Qureshi said that his relatives are in trouble and that he is in urgent need of Rs 10 lakh."

He continued, "I was little suspicious about the call so I called the actual Qureshi to confirm then he denied that he has not made any such call." (ANI)

