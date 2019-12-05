Rajasthan BJP, Congress state chiefs to share stage in UK

Jaipur, Dec 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot will share the dais with BJP state president Satish Poonia on Thursday in a special programme in the UK on Thursday.

The two will be together in the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Congress' being organised in the UK by the Global India Initiative (GII) and Association of Rajasthan, confirmed officials sources.

In the last decade, the chiefs of the two parties were never seen together said party officials of the BJP and Congress.

The only occasion when the two party chiefs came together was during the condolence meeting for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee when Pilot and former Rajasthan BJP president Madanlal Saini attended the meet. The Rajasthan Association of the UK has invited both Pilot and Poonia in the special programme in the UK, which has been organised by the Rajasthani diaspora. Both leaders will present their vision and ideology in front of the audiences and will also discuss the idea of developing Rajasthan, they said. While Industries Minister Parsaadilal Meena said that both leaders will talk on the development keeping the party differences aside, BJP spokesperson Amit Goyal also opined that the two leaders shall show the world how Indians stand as one despite ideological differences. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already taken the great Indian story beyond borders across the globe and now this one event shall also show a united stand of India on the global map," he said. arc/dpb/kr