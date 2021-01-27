Rajasthan BJP leader's purported obscene dance video goes viral

Jaipur, Jan 27 (IANS) A purported video of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from the Mangrol village in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district has gone viral, wherein he is allegedly seen performing with a female dancer.

The man allegedly seen in the video Kailash Gurjar, BJP's Rural Board chairperson of Chhoti Sadri, who is seen shaking a leg along with a female dancer in the presence of people from all age groups who are seen shooting the alleged video.