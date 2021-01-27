Rajasthan BJP leader's purported obscene dance video goes viral

Jaipur, Jan 27 (IANS) A purported video of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from the Mangrol village in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district has gone viral, wherein he is allegedly seen performing with a female dancer.
The man allegedly seen in the video Kailash Gurjar, BJP's Rural Board chairperson of Chhoti Sadri, who is seen shaking a leg along with a female dancer in the presence of people from all age groups who are seen shooting the alleged video.
Meanwhile, Gurjar defended himself and said, "It was a private cultural programme organised by my family. I danced with my family and it was recorded by all. Everyone appreciated the dance but a few people are projecting it in the wrong way, which is completely wrong. This has been done due to political rivalry and a bid to tarnish my image."
BJP state President Satish Poonia said the party is investigating the matter. "Strict action will be taken if the video is found to be true," he said.
--IANS
arc/khz