Rajasthan BJP releases 'black paper' against Gehlot govt, alleges it failed to fulfilled promises

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 25 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday released a 'black paper' against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government, alleging that it failed to fulfil its promises of loan waivers for farmers and unemployment allowance to the youth.



Addressing a press conference while releasing the 'black paper', former Rajasthan BJP president Arun Chaturvedi said that alleged 'jungle raj' (lawlessness) is prevailing in the state under the Congress regime.

"BJP is releasing a 'black paper' highlighting the shortcomings of the state government during the last two and a half years. It seems this time people want to vote for the BJP during the upcoming Panchayat polls. The government is merely using its power to swing votes in their favour. Jungle raj is prevailing in the state. Promises of loan waivers for farmers, unemployment allowance to the youth have not been fulfilled. Electricity bills are rising even though there is a shortage of electricity," said Chaturvedi.

The BJP leader drew a comparison between the previous Bharatiya Janata Party regime with the Gehlot government.

"Scholarships and pensions are not being given properly. We had streamlined that process while in power. Subsidies for farmers have been discontinued, which were once brought by BJP. This has put disadvantaged sections at risk. The BJP government tried to give good roads, sanitation to the rural populations, but the current government stalled the progress. We tried to provide good water facilities via Jal Swavlamban but they did not let it function, they have not utilised money given by the Centre under the Jal Jeevan Mission either."

"We also started free healthcare and health insurance schemes. We brought Ayushmaan Bharat, but the government launched its own healthcare scheme which did not help people at all during the Covid crisis."

Speaking further, Chaturvedi said: "Development has completely stopped, no new roads are being built. Money given for development is not utilised. This government is only about declarations and cares only about power, in fact, they have been fighting for power internally." (ANI)

