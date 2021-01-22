Rajasthan: BSF begins 'Operation Sard Hawa' on border to increase security

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 22 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) launched "Operation Sard Hawa" on Thursday under which it aims to increase security on the borders in Jaisalmer.



This operation will continue till January 27 with an aim that there is no intrusion. The enhanced security comes ahead of Republic Day.

JS Sandhu, BSF Commandant said, "We have started an operation on January 21 which will continue till January 27 under which strict monitoring of the border areas will be carried out."

"This operation is also important ahead of Republic Day. Our supportive staff of headquarters has been deployed at the border here," he added.

Significantly, BSF runs Operation "Garam Hawa" in summer season and operation "Sard Hawa" during the winter season as a routine exercise.

In addition to this, special police checkpoints along the border will also be set up under operation Sard Hawa. (ANI)

