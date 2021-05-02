  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Rajasthan by-polls results: Congress leading on 2 seats, BJP on 1

Rajasthan by-polls results: Congress leading on 2 seats, BJP on 1

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, May 2nd, 2021, 11:30:09hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 (ANI): Congress is leading on Sahara and Sujangarh constituencies according to the early trends, as the counting for the by-elections in the three constituencies of Rajasthan is underway.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on Rajsamand seat.
The Assembly by-polls in Rajsthan were held on April 17.
Assembly by-polls were held in Sujangarh, Rajsamand, and Sahara (Bhilwara) after the deaths of the members of the legislative assembly in the last four months.
The bye-elections will decide the fate of 27 candidates in the three constituencies where the number of voters is 7,43,802. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features