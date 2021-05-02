Rajasthan by-polls results: Congress leading on 2 seats, BJP on 1

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 (ANI): Congress is leading on Sahara and Sujangarh constituencies according to the early trends, as the counting for the by-elections in the three constituencies of Rajasthan is underway.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on Rajsamand seat.

The Assembly by-polls in Rajsthan were held on April 17.

Assembly by-polls were held in Sujangarh, Rajsamand, and Sahara (Bhilwara) after the deaths of the members of the legislative assembly in the last four months.

The bye-elections will decide the fate of 27 candidates in the three constituencies where the number of voters is 7,43,802. (ANI)

