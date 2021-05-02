Rajasthan bypolls: Congress retains 2 seats, BJP one

Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) Cashing in on the emotional card, Rajasthan's ruling Congress won the bypolls to the Sujangarh and Sahada Assembly seats while the BJP retained Rajsamand.

Congress has fielded late MLA Kailash Trivedi's wife Gayatri Tridevi from Sahada, while MLA Bhanwarlal Meghwal's son Manoj Meghwal contested from Sujangarh. The BJP, on the other hand, fielded its late MLA Kiran Maheshwari's daughter from Rajsamand.