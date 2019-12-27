Rajasthan child rights Commission orders probe into the death of 77 children at Kota Hospital

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Amid reports of 77 children dying at a hospital in Kota this month, Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed Kota district collector and Secretary, Health Education Department to conduct a probe into the matter.



The Commission cited media reports and said 10 children have died in the last 48 hours.

"The president of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken strong cognizance of the matter and has ordered Secretary, Health Education Department and District Collector Kota to conduct a high-level enquiry and apprise the Commission about it at earliest," said a release from the commission.

Ten newborns have died in 48 hours at a maternal and child hospital in Kota. According to a hospital official, 77 deaths have taken place in December. (ANI)

