Rajasthan claims to have jabbed over 1 cr with 2 doses

He said that 20 per cent of the targeted population in the state has been vaccinated by two doses, which is more than 1 crore population till Thursday afternoon.

Jaipur, Aug 26 (IANS) Health minister of Rajasthan Raghu Sharma on Thursday said that the state is leading in vaccination throughout the country.

"A total of 4,12,67,359 people in the state have been vaccinated so far. Of these, 3,12,58,116 have been administered the first dose and 1,00,09,243 people have been administered both doses," he said.

Vaccination is being done on 3,177 centres in the state including 3,109 government and 68 private sites, he said complimenting the health personnel for this achievement.

Anticipating the third wave of the pandemic, the Health Minister said that the infrastructure of all children's hospitals in the state is being strengthened. The ICU along with medical oxygen is being ensured in selected 332 Community Health Centres, he added.

Sharma said that oxygen generation plants are being constantly set up in the state for the availability of 1,000 metric tonne of medical oxygen. To overcome the shortage of oxygen, the government has procured more than 50,000 oxygen concentrators, which are being sent to medical institutions in remote areas so that villagers need not have to come to cities, he said further.

