Rajasthan CM announces cash rewards for Paralympics winners Avani Lekhara, Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar Singh Gurjar

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced a reward for the Tokyo Paralympics medallists.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced cash rewards of Rs 3 crores to gold medallist, Rs 2 crores to silver medallist, and Rs 1 crore to bronze medal winners of the Tokyo Paralympics.

"A reward of Rs 3 crores to Avni Lekhara for winning gold, Rs 2 crores to Devendra Jhajharia for winning a silver medal, and Rs 1 crore to Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning a bronze medal at Tokyo Paralympics will be given," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He further said that all the three players have already been appointed to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) in the Forest Department of the State Government.

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event on Monday.

The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points.

Indian javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's Standing Javelin (F46).

Devendra Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games. Meanwhile, Sundar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58. (ANI)

