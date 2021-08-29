Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot discharged from hospital after angioplasty

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday was discharged following angioplasty at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur.



"After being discharged from the hospital, my granddaughter Kashwini applied tilak before leaving for residence," Gehlot wrote in his tweet.

The chief minister on August 28 undergone angioplasty and stenting procedures at the SMS government hospital here after complaining about a mild discomfort in his chest. According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, Gehlot was found to have a 90 per cent blockage in one of the main arteries.

"He is recovering well. All protocol follow-up tests were done and they are normal. A team of doctors have been looking after him. He is in good health and cheerful condition. Today he will be mobilized and walking also and probably tomorrow, he may be sent home," a release from the hospital said on Saturday.

The 70-year-old Congress leader has had health issues ever since he tested positive for coronavirus in April this year. (ANI)

