Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot goes under isolation after wife tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday isolated himself after his wife Sunita Gehlot tested positive for COVID-19.



Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, "My wife Sunita Gehlot has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic. As per protocol, her treatment under home isolation has started."

"I will be going under isolation as a precautionary measure and hold Covid-19 review meetings with doctors and officials daily at 8.30 pm," he added.

The chief minister had been actively taking part in offline meetings with officials to discuss the overall Covid-19 situation in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, ahead of the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination beginning May 1, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday said that the state needs at least seven crore doses of vaccines to innoculate people in the state between 18-45 years of age.

"The state is capable of vaccinating as many as seven lakh people in a day. We have developed storage facilities for the COVID-19 vaccines. 2,444 cold chain points have been developed in the state," Sharma told ANI. (ANI)