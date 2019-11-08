Rajasthan CM condemns removal of Gandhis' SPG cover

Jaipur, Nov 8 (IANS) Soon after the Union Home Ministry decision to withdraw Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to the Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and her children, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday in a series of tweets condemned the action.

The Chief Minister said: "Decision to withdraw SPG protection to Gandhi family is condemnable. Govt is compromising the lives of a family, which has lost two members to acts of terror. It's vendetta politics n of a very low level. They were accorded SPG cover based on threat assessment n it must continue.

"The security cover given to leaders is to save their lives & this should not be politicised."

"If the decision has been taken by only home minister, then the PM must intervene. He must ensure SPG security is not withdrawn. but if the decision has pm's consent, then it is country's misfortune," he said in another tweet.

In a third tweet on the issue, Gehlot said: "The nation can never forget that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ji sacrificed her life fighting terror. Rajivji lost his life too in an act of terror. The SPG cover has been given to the PM, former PMs n their family members under an act of Parliament and it should not be withdrawn."

Gehlot also expressed concern on the lowering of the sovereign credit ranking by US rating agency Moody's.

"Moody's investors service lowers India's credit rating outlook to negative, on concerns that country's economic growth will remain lower than in the past. The outlook partly reflects govt and policy ineffectiveness in addressing economic weakness. Hope govt takes remedial measure," he tweeted.

Speaking to the media later, the Chief Minister said: "The slowdown is killing the economy of our country. The revenue expected to flow in via GST is not coming as the government implemented it in a wrong manner due to which the entire nation is suffering."

"States are suffering and eventually we too are suffering. Rajasthan shall get Rs 7,000 crore lesser this time, now tell me how can the state develop with cash crunch," he added.

Commenting on the Maharashtra government formation crisis, he said that when the Congress had the majority both in the Manipur and Goa assemblies, it was, however, the BJP which formed the government.

"Even in Karnataka, what all the government did there to form its government is known to all. The entire game was plotted by the Home Minister. The country whose Home Minister himself is involved in manipulating acts brings in all the more worries," he said.

