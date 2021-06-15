Rajasthan CM condoles death of Gurjar reservation movement leader Captain Harprasad Tanwar

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India, June 15 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condoled the demise of Captain Harprasad Tanwar, senior vice-president of the Sangharsh Samiti of the state's well-known Gurjar reservation movement, who passed away on Saturday.



"My deepest condolences on the passing away of senior leader of Gurjar reservation movement Captain Harprasad Tanwar ji. He made a long struggle and sacrifice of about 15 years under the leadership of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla ji and played a big role with him in the reservation movement for MBC class, he was the pillar of Colonel Sahib," said Gehlot in a tweet.

In another tweet, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "The people of MBC category have made great sacrifices and sacrifices, our government has always played a positive role in giving reservation to them. Praying to God to give strength to the bereaved family members and associates of Harprasad Tanwar ji to bear this loss and give peace to the departed soul."

Tanwar died on Saturday in a private hospital in Jaipur. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital two weeks ago where he was undergoing treatment for brain hemorrhage. He passed away during treatment. (ANI)

