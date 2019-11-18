Rajasthan CM condoles deaths in Bikaner road accident

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday condoled the death of people who lost their lives in a road accident in Bikaner.

Gehlot also wished for the quick recovery of the injured persons in the road accident. He prayed that the family members of the deceased get the strength to face this situation.



At least 10 people were killed and about 22 others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a truck in Bikaner earlier in the morning.

The accident took place on National Highway 11 near Shri Dungargarh in Bikaner district.

Police said, "Nine bodies have been brought to the PBM Hospital here till now and the injured have been admitted for treatment."

The bus belonged to Rajasthan Lok Parivahan Bus Sewa. (ANI)

