Rajasthan CM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions of the state.

Gehlot was apprised by the officials about the flood situation before he undertook the aerial survey.



State's Department of Personnel has also issued an order cancelling the leaves of all government officials.

Also, the flood relief columns of the Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army were called upon by the state administration for rescue operation in the heavily flooded areas of Kota and Jhalawar districts.

The Army columns rescued those marooned on rooftops and assisted in the evacuation of people from low lying areas to safer places.

The situation in the state may take a turn for the worst as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday predicted "thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall" in few places in East and West Rajasthan today. (ANI)

