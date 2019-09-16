Rajasthan CM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Shanti Dhariwal and Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, both ministers, also accompanied the Chief Minister.

"We are keeping an eye on the situation. This year, the state received 40 per cenrt excess rain. I have spoken to MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath," said Gehlot. Relief and rescue operations were being carried out in the flood-affected regions, he added.

Gehlot stressed coordination with MP to control the situation. Senior officials of both the states were holding discussions on the issue, he added.

In a tweet after the aerial survey, the CM said, "We are taking all steps to save people from problems. The purpose of the aerial survey was to assess the situation as water is flowing into #Rajasthan from MP. Fortunately, the water has started receding. Overall the situation is under control." Kota and Jhalawad have witnessed the worst floods this year and the army, the civil defence, the SDRF and the NDRF teams are conducting relief operations, he said and added, Karauli and Dholpur districts were also witnessing floods. Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall, 19 gates of the Kota Barrage were opened and 7.9 lakh cusecs water released. Several areas on the banks of Chambal river have been flooded. Leaves of officials have been cancelled in the flood-hit Jhalawad areas. Situation is equally bad in Dholpur. All transport links have been snapped. Cremations too have been affected by rains and floods. Barricades have been put up to prevent crocodiles from entering villages.<br> <br>--IANS<br>arc/sdr/pcj