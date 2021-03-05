Rajasthan CM gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 5 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.



"Arrived at IDH Jaipur (SMS Hospital) here and administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Do not be afraid about the vaccine, it is safe, get the vaccine when your turn comes in with priority and motivate the people around you to get the vaccine too," he tweeted in Hindi.

After taking his first dose of the vaccine, he said that vaccination work in Rajasthan is going very well, "Around 2 lakh people are getting vaccinated each day in Rajasthan. This is due to people's confidence in State's COVID-19 management," said Gehlot.

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. (ANI)

