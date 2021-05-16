Rajasthan CM raises state's oxygen crisis with PM

Jaipur, May 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid situation, where he also cited the oxygen crisis in the state and expressed hope that the Central government will soon increase the supply of the life-saving gas.

In a series of tweets, sharing key points of his discussion, he said: "Had discussion with PM Narendra Modi on Covid situation in Rajasthan and have apprised him of the current situation of Covid and demanded oxygen on the basis of patients' numbers.