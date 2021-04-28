Rajasthan CM to isolate as wife tests Covid positive

Jaipur, April 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that his wife Sunita Gehlot tested Covid positive on Wednesday, and he would be isolating as a precaution.
Sharing the information on his Twitter handle, he said that as per protocol, her treatment has started while she remains under home isolation.
"As a precaution, I shall attend regular Covid review meetings with officials and medical teams at 8.30 p.m. while being in isolation," he added.
More than a lakh have tested positive in Rajasthan in the last one week while over 500 have died.
On Wednesday, 16,613 tested positive, pushing the active cases in the state to 163,372. The overall deaths reported on Wednesday were 120.
--IANS
arc/vd