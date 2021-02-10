Rajasthan Congress MLA reaches state assembly on tractor to support protesting farmers

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 10 (ANI): Congress MLA from Bamanwas Indira Meena on Wednesday reached the Rajasthan Assembly here on a tractor on the first day of the budget session to extend her support to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.



"I am in support of the farmers agitating against the farm law. I am there for them whenever they will need me," Meena told reporters outside the state Assembly.

"Many farmers have died during the protest. This is very unfortunate that the central government is arrogant in taking back the law," she added.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Several rounds of discussion have held between the government and the protesting farmer unions but the deadlock could not be resolved. (ANI)

