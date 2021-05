Jaipur, May 19 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Wednesday declared 'black fungus' an epidemic, as many districts in the state are witnessing a rise in its cases, officials said.

Principal Secretary, Medicine and Health, Akhil Arora said that the black fungus has emerged as a side effect of Covid-19 and as their treatment is integrated, black fungus has been announced as an epidemic and notifiable disease under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act, as was done for Covid earlier.