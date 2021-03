Rajasthan donated most for Ram Mandir construction, says Champat Rai

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national vice-president Champat Rai on Sunday, addressing a press conference, said Rajasthan has participated the most in the Samarpan (donation) drive for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.



"The collective contribution of Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Chittor for the construction of Ram Mandir is Rs 500 crores, which in itself is quite a big deal," Rai said while addressing a press conference.

"We connected to 36,000 villages in Rajasthan where 9 lakh workers were contacted. 38,125 workers were given the responsibility to deposit the money in the bank. The campaign was monitored from 49 centres in India," he added.

He went on to say that the figures for each state will be revealed soon. A lot of paperwork in connection with the construction of the temple in Ayodhya has been done.

Earlier on Saturday, Rai, who also is secretary-general of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, had said the door-to-door collection drive for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya has stopped, but devotees who missed the contribution drive can still make their contributions through the trust website.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is entrusted with the task of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. (ANI)