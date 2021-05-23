Rajasthan extends lockdown to June 8, makes rules more strict

The state government also issued new guidelines under which the penalty for those roaming /working without masks in public places has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Jaipur, May 24 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown by 15 days to June 8, with more strict rules, including extending the 'week-end' curfew from Friday to Monday, as against only Saturday and Sunday earlier.

The "public discipline lockdown" announced earlier was operative till May 24, and had led to a slight decline in the number of Covid cases in the state.

On Saturday, ministers held a Covid review meeting, through video-conferencing, and decided that that the lockdown-like curbs should continue in view of the posititivity rate being more than 15 per cent and the death rate still being high. The second wave of virus infection was not over yet and the hospitals and other medical resources were still facing the pressure of patients, they said.

As per new guidelines, marriage ceremonies have been strictly prohibited till June 30, though those in court or houses are permitted with a guest limit of 11 people.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that huge gatherings at wedding ceremonies was identified as one of the major reasons for spreading infection and hence weddings have been prohibited till June 30.

Markets, except shops of essential commodities including milk, grocery, vegetables and fruits, shall remain closed from 12 noon on May 28 (Friday) to June 1 (Tuesday) and from Friday, June 4 to June 7.

This shall be a three-level lockdown, At the first level, people from outside should be restricted from enter the house to protect children and old age people from infection, said officials.

At the second level, people in villages and towns should avoid gatherings of five or more people at one place.

At the third level, inter-city, inter-village, and city to village travel will not be permitted under the guidelines.

--IANS

arc/vd