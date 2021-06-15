Rajasthan fixes rapid antigen test price at Rs 200

Jaipur, June 15 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday fixed the prices of the rapid antigen test for Covid at Rs 200 in all private labs and hospitals.

In April, the state government reduced the cost of RT-PCR test from Rs 500 to Rs 350.

According to the orders issued by the state Medical and Health Department on Tuesday, the rapid antigen test can be done at any private hospital or private lab now at Rs 200.