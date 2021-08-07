Rajasthan government forms three tier committee to monitor women related grievances

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 7 (ANI): With the aim of helping the women employed in the unorganized sector, the Rajasthan Government constitutes a three-tier Women Grievance Redressal Committee to monitor all cases of women related complaints.



The Directorate of Women Empowerment, Women & Child Development Department, Rajasthan is in the process to bring along seven departments of the state government including police, labour, industries, justice, medical and social justice to establish a three-tier grievance redressal system.

Rashmi Gupta, Commissioner, Women Empowerment, Government of Rajasthan said that as an umbrella program, the three-tier Women Grievance Redressal Committee will monitor all the cases of women-related grievances being reported at existing government agencies such as Sakhi: One-Stop Center, Mahila Suraksha Evam Salah Kendra, Garima helpline and 181 Women Helpline, Rajasthan Sampark, and others. The concerned committee shall intervene and act in any of these cases as and when necessary.

"Analysis of the grievances received at existing district-level committees suggested the need for a more focused approach for the women employed in the unorganized sector. Many of them lack basic education and understanding of their own rights. The state government has taken initiative for micro-level support for such women and extend them support, not just legal but also other social challenges as well," said Commissioner Rashmi Gupta,

As part of the program, committees will be constituted at the block, district, and division level to ensure that women can raise their concerns at a higher level if dissatisfied with the decision of the committee at the local level. The initiative will support all working women, but it will benefit most of those on the lowest pedestal of the work and labour as it will instill confidence among them while demanding their due rights, said Gupta.

Gupta further told that to ensure that every working woman is aware of the initiatives, all workplaces are directed to install and display information of the grievance committee and its contact persons. (ANI)

