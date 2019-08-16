Rajasthan government to set up SIT in Pehlu Khan case

Sources said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday called a meeting to discuss the reinvestigation in the Pehlu Khan mob lynching case as the lower court in Alwar had acquitted all six accused on August 14.

An order for reinvestigation will be issued soon, confirmed sources in the Chief Minister's office.

On Friday morning, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in her tweet, termed the lower court's verdict in the Pehlu Khan case as 'shocking'.

She tweeted, "The lower court verdict in Pehlu Khan case is quite shocking. Inhumanity should have no place in our country and mob lynching is a serious crime," she said.

In her other tweet, she praised the Rajasthan government for enacting a new law against mob lynching in the state and said, "The Rajasthan government's initiative to enact a law against mob killing is commendable. It is hoped that a good example of this will be set by providing justice in the Pehlu Khan case." Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati also slammed the Rajasthan government over the Pehlu Khan case in her tweet. She said, "Due to the gross negligence and inaction of the Rajasthan Congress government, all six accused in the Khan Mob lynching case were acquitted from the lower court there, this is unfortunate," she added.