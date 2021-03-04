  1. Sify.com
  4. Rajasthan Governor condoles demise of BSF jawan died during firing practice

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 4th, 2021, 15:16:47hrs
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra. (File Photo)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday condoled the demise of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Satish Kumar who suffered injuries after the gun exploded at a firing range and died later.

"Governor Kalraj Mishra paid tribute and expressed condolences to the martyrdom of BSF jawan Satish Kumar Chahar, a resident of Agra, during a manoeuvre in Pokhran," a statement said.
He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured soldiers in the accident.
According to BSF officials, the jawans were performing manoeuvres at a firing range in Pokhran village when the barrel of a 105 mm gun exploded at around 12:30 pm.
Kumar was immediately taken to a state hospital where doctors were declared him dead. (ANI)

