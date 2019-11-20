Rajasthan governor convenes meeting over death of birds in Sambhar lake area

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday convened an urgent meeting at the Raj Bhavan here regarding the death and rescue measures of birds in Sambhar lake area.

"The death of birds is a matter of grave concern. It is necessary to find the cause of death of birds and measures for disease prevention. Strong management is necessary to prevent the spread of the disease and prevent the disease. The safety of migratory birds is the responsibility of our state," said Mishra.

He further praised the coordinated and collective efforts of scientists of various departments of the State Government, University of Veterinary and Veterinary Sciences and other laboratories of the country to control and prevent this disease.The Governor said that after analyzing the incident through various laboratories and scientists of the country, the decision that will come out will be conscious and fruitful for the future.Chief Secretary DB Gupta told Mishra that such an incident has happened for the first time in the state."As soon as the incident was known, teams of experts from the State Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and Veterinary Disease Investigation Laboratory of IBRI, Bareilly were called immediately," said Gupta.Gupta informed that so far the number of dead birds is 17,981. The bodies of 30 dead birds were found till the meeting on Wednesday."The disease has been completely controlled with constant coordinated efforts. The decision of the State Government to constitute the State Landlord Authority is being taken by the State Government. A detailed outline of the Sambhar Management Plan for the management of Lake has also been prepared," said Gupta.In the meeting, Principal Secretary of Forest Department Shreya Guha informed that it is mentioned in the report of the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease that this disease is not bird flu.According to the report of the lab scientists of the University of Veterinary Medicine, it is likely that this avian botulism disease might have led to the death of the birds. (ANI)