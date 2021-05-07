Rajasthan govt orders over 28,600 oxygen concentrators from global, domestic manufacturers

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 7 (ANI): Amid the shortage of oxygen across the country, the Rajasthan government on Friday said that the state has ordered more than 28,600 units of oxygen concentrators from global and domestic manufacturers.



The government said that Rajasthan will be receiving 100 oxygen concentrators from Russia on May 7 and Russia will be sending 1250 units of the same next week.

According to a statement issued by the Rajasthan government, the state government has proposed to order 50,000 units of oxygen concentrators, out of which 28,600 units have already been ordered.

The state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said, "Following the directions of the Chief Minister, 100 oxygen concentrators are reaching to Jaipur from Russia on May 7. Russia will send another 1,250 units next week. China is also sending oxygen concentrators."

"A high-level committee formed by the CMO, Health and Medical Education Departments of the state. This team has reached out to the global and domestic oxygen concentrator manufacturers and confirmed the orders of 8150 Units from Chinese and Russian companies. Other 20495 units are confirmed to be arranged by the Health and Medical Education departments. So, in total, about 28695 units are already ordered by the state government and those will be fully deployed in May and June at district-level hospitals," the statement said.

"The state government is in talks with multiple stakeholders such as CII, Rajasthan Foundation, district collectors, foreign donors and Industry Associations who have collectively proposed to provide over 7700 units of oxygen concentrators. We are also in talks for another 15000 units with the companies based in Dubai, Bangalore, and Mumbai," ACS Mines of Petroleum Subodh Agarwal said.

"Currently, district-level hospitals have about 1261 oxygen concentrators and within mid-May, the total will reach over 3400 units. At the end of May month, it will cross the 20,000 units. As the rest of the orders will be delivered subsequently by the companies in June," the statement added. (ANI)

