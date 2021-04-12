  1. Sify.com
  4. Rajasthan govt promotes all students of class 6 and 7 without exams

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Apr 12th, 2021, 18:30:07hrs
Representative Image

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on Monday decided to promote students of classes 6 and 7 in the state amid the deteriorating condition of coronavirus pandemic.

While there will be no exams, students will be assessed based on Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE), Smile-2, and 'Aao Ghar Se Sikhein' initiatives undertaken by the state-based schools.
Due to increasing cases of COVID-19, the state government has already ordered that schools for classes 1 to 9 will remain shut until April 19.
Rajasthan on Sunday reported 5,105 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 related deaths which pushed the tally of cases and deaths to 3,63,793 and 2,926 respectively. The state currently has 31,986 active cases. (ANI)

