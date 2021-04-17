Rajasthan govt slashes RT-PCR rates to Rs 350

Jaipur, April 17 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Saturday fixed the rate for RT-PCR diagnostic tests for Covid-19 conducted by private laboratories at Rs 350, slashing it by Rs 150 from the earlier rate of Rs 500 per test.

As per the orders issued state Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan, "The new rate for RT-PCR diagnostic tests for Covid-19 infections has been fixed at Rs 350 with immediate effect."