Rajasthan govt to bring handicrafts from unorganised to organised sector, provide training to workers

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Initiatives have been taken by the Industries Department to bring handicrafts into the mainstream within Rajasthan so that the handicrafts industry within Rajasthan can be taken to the country level and abroad as well."

"Those people doing work in the unorganised sector will be brought to the organised sector so that their designs and craft can be sold throughout the country and abroad as well," she added.

When we talk about handicrafts of Rajasthan, there are about 70 different types of handicrafts that originated from Rajasthan and are doing excellent work in the rural and remote areas.

The administration is also planning to come up with a separate budget provision for handicraft works and prompting to give e-marketing to the locals associated with the work to expand the reach of Rajasthan's handicraft work.

"There will also be a separate provision for the budget and a museum of handicrafts would also be built in coming days. So that only those who come can know what kind of handicraft work is being done inside Rajasthan. We have planned to do this with area specification, as well as work will be done through the institutes, in-house work will be promoted and e-marketing training will also be given. So that the people doing handicraft work in the villages can also sell their goods through the Internet. They will be taught skills so that they can get better options," she added. (ANI)