Rajasthan govt to start 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Energy Yojana' for farmers

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday informed that the state is going to start 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Energy Yojana'.



"Farmers' welfare has been the top priority of the state government. With this spirit, our government has taken many important decisions to make farmers prosperous and happy. In this regard, now we are going to start 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Energy Yojana'," tweeted Rajasthan CM.

He further said that an additional grant of Rs 1,450 crore will be given by the state government every year.

"Its benefit will be available to all general category rural metered and flat rate agricultural consumers. In this, an additional grant of Rs 1,450 crore will be given by the state government every year," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Rajasthan government has allowed an increase in the dearness allowances of government employees from the existing 17 per cent to 28 per cent. (ANI)