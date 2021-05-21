Rajasthan HC dismisses Asaram's bail plea

Asaram, who tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, had pleaded for a two-month interim bail seeking to undergo Ayurvedic style of treatment in Kerala.

Jaipur, May 21 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court on Friday dismissed the interim bail plea of Asaram Bapu, the controversial self-styled 'godman' who is serving a life sentence in connection with a rape case,

On his petition, the High Court had asked the Jodhpur AIIMS to submit a thorough medical report.

The High Court bench comprising Judge Sandeep Mehta and Judge Devendra Kachhawah dismissed Asaram's petition on Friday.

Currently, Asaram is undergoing treatment at the Jodhpur AIIMS.

Asaram is lodged in the Jodhpur jail after his arrest in 2013 in a sexual harassment case of a minor girl.

Since 2013, he has tried to get bail more than a dozen times but his bail plea has been dismissed each time.

