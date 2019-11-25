Rajasthan HC sets Nov 27 as date of hearing in Blackbuck poaching case against Saif, Sonali Bendre

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): The Rajasthan High Court on Monday set November 27 as the next date of hearing in the plea filed by the state government challenging the acquittal of actor Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and others in the blackbuck poaching case.

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and others had earlier been acquitted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Rural Court.



The state government, through a plea filed on September 16, had challenged the acquittal of the Bollywood stars.

In 1998, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and a local Dushyant Singh had allegedly killed two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 blockbuster 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

Blackbucks fall under the endangered category and its hunting is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.

While Salman Khan was convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and awarded a five-year prison term, others were acquitted. Khan was later released on bail.

Earlier in May, the court issued fresh notices to the five accused on a petition moved by the state government. (ANI)

