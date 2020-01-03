Rajasthan Health Minister blames previous BJP govt for shortage of beds in Kota hospital

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday blamed the previous BJP-led government in the state for the shortage of beds at a Kotal Hospital, where 105 children have lost their lives.

"It is unfortunate that the people who are raising issues that there are two children on one bed at the Kota hospital, they were in power for five years. 60 beds had been approved for the hospital in the year 2012. Where have they gone? Who is going to answer?" Sharma told reporters here.He said that the Congress government in the state had sanctioned 120 beds, of which 60 were for Pediatrics, for the hospital in the year 2012."However, when the government changed, only Rs 1.7 crore out of Rs 5 crores were released for the same. If the entire sum of the funds had been approved, the hospital would not have had to put two children on one bed," Sharma said."Nevertheless, arrangements for a centralised oxygen system will soon be finalised and ventilator and nebulisers will be made available to the hospital. The hospital administration has sufficient funds. If more money is required, it will be sanctioned by the state government," he added.Sharma, who visited the hospital today, said that he discussed all the issues with the administration and assured that all the requirements of the hospital will be fulfilled before January 15.According to officials, as many as 105 children have died at the hospital in over a month's time.A three-member state government committee of doctors, which was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24, had found that the hospital is short of beds and required improvement. The committee, however, had given a clean chit to doctors for any lapses. (ANI)