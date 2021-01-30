Rajasthan launches health insurance scheme, 1.10 crore families to benefit

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 31 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojana to provide free treatment to the poor of the state at government as well as private hospitals.



The scheme is aimed to benefit 1.10 crore families in the state and the beneficiary family will be able to get free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh every year.

Addressing media persons, Gehlot said the scheme will cover two-thirds of the total population of the state.

The Chief Minister said the scheme is estimated to cost Rs 1800 crore annually and the state government will bear 80 per cent of the cost which amounts to Rs 1400 crore. The remaining Rs 400 crore will be provided by the Central Government. (ANI)

