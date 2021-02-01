Rajasthan local body polls: Congress secures 1,197 wards, BJP 1,140

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 1 (ANI): The Congress party has secured 1,197 wards out of the total 3,035 in the recent Rajasthan Local Body elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 1,140 wards and independent candidates bagged 634.



The Bahujan Samaj Party secured one seat, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured three, IND secured 634, National Congress Party secured 46 and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party secured 13.

The election was held across 20 districts of the State on January 28.

State Election Commission (SEC) Commissioner PS Mehra had earlier informed that 18,510 nomination papers had been filed by 15,101 candidates till the last date of withdrawal. After scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination papers, 9,930 candidates were left to contest for the elections.

With the elections taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mehra had appealed to voters to wear face masks before stepping out to vote.

"Sanitize your hands before going to the polling booth and wait for your turn while standing on the marked ballots. During the voting, priority should be given to senior citizens and physically disabled people," he had said.

"5,253 polling stations have been set up for 3,035 wards of 90 bodies. There are total 30,28,544 voters in these bodies, out of which 15,47,974 are men, 14,80,514 are women and 56 other voters will be able to exercise their franchise," he added.

An adequate police force has been employed to maintain law and order and conduct peaceful elections during elections.

"8,328 EVM machines will be used in this election. 5,253 polling stations have been set up for 3,035 wards. The Commission has set up a control room at Jaipur headquarters for immediate redressal of any complaints related to elections," Mehra had said. (ANI)

