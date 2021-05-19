Rajasthan loses 4th MLA to Covid, BJP's Meena passes away

Jaipur, May 19 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP MLA Gautamlal Meena, from Dhariwad assembly in Pratapgarh, died of Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.

On May 16, Meena was admitted to hospital in Udaipur on the initiative taken by former CM Vasundhara Raje. He was put on a ventilator two days back.

His condition continued to deteriorate in the last two days and he died around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.