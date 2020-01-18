Rajasthan MLA Wabij Ali urges Ashok Gehlot to bring resolution against CAA in next Assembly session

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Rajasthan MLA Wajib Ali on Friday wrote to state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding to bring a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the next assembly session.

Congress Party has tasked Gehlot with the responsibility, to coordinate with states where it was in power or was sharing power with an alliance, to draft a resolution to be passed in their respective Assemblies against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).



On January 13, the Congress and 19 other opposition parties had demanded the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the immediate stoppage of "NRC/ National Population Register (NPR)".

They had also said that the chief ministers who have declared that they will not implement the NRC must consider "suspending NPR enumeration as it was a prelude to the NRC".

On Friday, Punjab became the second state to pass a resolution against the CAA. On December 31, Kerala passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI).

