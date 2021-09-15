Rajasthan plans to launch its official app on World Tourism Day

The official application of Rajasthan Tourism will be made available at Google play store for android phone users. The application is likely to be launched on the occasion of World Tourism Day. An iOS version of the same is also under development and will be launched in coming weeks. The application would be a trustworthy companion for domestic, foreign and even local tourists.

Nishant Jain, IAS, Director, Department of Tourism, Rajasthan, Jaipur said, "All information regarding tourist spots, means of transport and other services will be available through the application. On click of a finger, the user will be able to know if the local service provider is registered with the department. It will add safety and extend assurance to the visitors".

Presently, the information is available at the department website. But the application will add convenience for those who are more comfortable with mobile applications. Many of the private websites too have been providing information regarding tourism in Rajasthan. However, an official application will provide more reliable and real time information. The application shall also be a major step towards assisting visitors in scheduling their visit to popular tourist spots even once they have arrived in the city. They will be able to know of the visitor footfalls and trends, he said.

The app will come just in time before the tourist season picks up in Rajasthan this year in October. In the post Covid scenario, the tourism department officials are expecting a huge inflow of domestic tourists in the state over the next six months.

The department under its New Tourism Policy 2020 is in process to develop new venues and experiences for tourists and the application would be an effective medium to extend the potential visitors a preview of these new attractions. Also the schemes and activities of the department will be promoted through the application.

