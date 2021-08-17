Rajasthan reports 16 pc increase in crime rate from 2013 to 2019: DGP

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 17 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather on Monday said Rajasthan has reported 16 per cent increase in crime rates from 2013 to 2019.



In a press conference held at the Police Headquarters in Jaipur, Lather said that compared to 2018, 31 per cent more cases were registered in 2019 in Rajasthan as citizens were made aware.

"Compared to 2018, 31 per cent more cases were registered in 2019 here as citizens were made aware. India reported a 23 per cent increase in the crime rate from 2013 to 2019. While Rajasthan reported only a 16 per cent increase. There was a decrease in cases of crime registration between 2013-18."

According to Lather, in the year 2019, there were 32,497 false cases of rape registered in the country, whereas, in Rajasthan alone, the number of such false cases is 12,080.

"More than 12 thousand cases of violence against women in 2019 were found to be false after investigation. There have been fewer crimes registered as compared to 2019," he said. (ANI)

