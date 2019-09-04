Rajasthan's Congress CM praises Modi's oratory skills

Answering a query on his opinion on Modi, who is about to complete 100 days in his second term as PM soon, Gehlot said: "I do believe that Modi is a good orator. That is his specialty and he is earning from this good quality (usi ki kamai kha rahe hain).

He was addressing a press conference at police headquarters here.

On Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar's arrest, he said the investigating agencies are working under the Central government's pressure.

"The action is being taken against them in a vindictive mode," he alleged.