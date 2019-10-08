Rajasthan's new BJP chief takes charge, Vasundhara absent

The former chief minister, however, had sent a congratulatory letter to the young leader, which was read out by BJP general secretary Bhajanlal Sharma.

The letter said, "You are young, hardworking and honest worker and hence am confident that you shall come to full expectations of the organisation. I was keen to attend the programme, however, in wake of Bhramin bhojan, kanya prasadi and prayers post Navratri, I failed to mark my presence."

Some party workers discussed if this was the end of the Vasundhara era in state politics, while others spoke about the challenges awaiting the new incumbent.

On October 21, by-polls for two assembly seats -- Khinvsar and Nagaur -- are scheduled. Panchayat and local body elections will follow soon after that. Both the seats where by-polls are scheduled are dominated by jats. Poonia, speaking on the occasion, said, "We shall realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making Congress mukt Rajasthan. Rajasthan shall be made the undefeated fortress of BJP and shall ensure Vidaai of Congress in by-polls and civic elections." Poonia also commented on the current situation in the Congress and said that the party is combating in-fighting at all levels across the country. While there is a mother-son tussle at the centre, in Rajasthan the chief minster and the deputy chief minister are engaged in a struggle for power, he added. Earlier in the day, Poonia went to Ganesh temple in the morning to perform 'kanya poojan' along with his family which included his wife, daughter and son before taking charge officially. The post of BJP state president was lying vacant since June 24 this year after the death of Madanlal Saini.