Rajasthan schools to re-open from August 2

Dotasara made the official announcement from his Twitter handle soon after the cabinet meeting held here.

Jaipur, July 22 (IANS) Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara on Thursday announced that all schools in the state, closed during the ongoing pandemic, shall re-open from August 2.

Officials added that the dates to reopen coaching institutes and universities shall be decided later. The move has come at a time when the Covid situation is improving in the state, they added.

Schools and colleges in the state were closed after the second wave of Covid hit the nation in late March this year. They remained shut during the first wave last year too.

The decision has been taken keeping in experts view that children face no threat from the virus. However, all Covid protocols will be followed. Children from small villages have no exposure to online education and hence, opening schools is necessary, said officials adding that SOPs will be released soon by the Home Department.

