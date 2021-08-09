Rajasthan: SDRF rescues 161 people from flood affected districts

The rescue operations are being carried out in districts like Baran, Dholpur and Karauli.

Jaipur, Aug 9 (IANS) As many as 161 people have been rescued and two bodies have been fished out during the rescue operations being carried out in the flood affected districts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, said a SDRF official on Monday.

Food is being supplied to the people in the flood affected areas and medical teams are being rushed to help, SDRF Commandant Pankaj Chowdhary added.

As per the MeT department, the highest rainfall has been recorded at Kota's Kanwas in last 24 hours, which is around 125mm.

Earlier on Saturday, the SDRF team rescued 373 people and also fished out two bodies in Kota and surrounding districts.

A total of 28 teachers and students trapped in a residential school in Hingi village were evacuated after the Ujad river was flooded due to incessant rains.

Similarly, in Kota division, a total of 150 people were evacuated after floods created havoc in Sangod area due to opening of gates of the Bhimsagar dam. The SDRF team rescued and shifted them to safer places.

Choudhary said for 15 consecutive hours till 12 noon on Saturday, seven rescue teams "worked hard, tirelessly" to evacuate a total of 150 people from Sangod town and surrounding areas to safe places.

The MeT department officials said that this year, the actual rainfall is 13 per cent higher than the average rainfall as the state as a whole recorded 284.2 mm rainfall against the average of 251.2 mm, from August 1 to August 9.

On Saturday, the administration also sought the assistance of the Army to help evacuate people who were stranded amidst the flooding in Sangod that is 62 km south west of Kota.

Equipped with lifesaving equipment and essential supplies, 3 officers, 6 Junior Commissioned Officers & 70 other ranks consisting of three Engineer Task Forces, Recovery Teams and Medical support of Gandiv Division of Sapta Shakti Command at Kota were engaged in rescue operations amidst deep waters with heavy current, confirmed army officials.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also took a helicopter survey of the area to evaluate the losses due to floods on Saturday.

