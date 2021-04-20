Rajasthan sees 12,201 new Covid cases, 64 deaths

Jaipur, April 20 (IANS) Continuing a steep rise in Covid numbers, Rajasthan on Tuesday saw its daily tally cross 12,000 to reach 12,201 cases while 64 people succumbed.
Minister of State for Health Subhash Garg also tested positive on Tuesday.
The state government meanwhile has started planning to build the largest Covid hospital in the state in wake of the rising cases.
On Tuesday, Jaipur registered 1,875 cases and 9 deaths, while Jodhpur saw 1,545 cases and 17 deaths and Kota 1,382 cases and 10 deaths.
A total of 85,843 samples were tested.
The active cases as on Tuesday in the state are 85,571 out of which the highest are in Jaipur, at 15,955, while Jodhpur has 10,955 and Udaipur has 9,051.
--IANS
arc/vd