Rajasthan sees highest Covid spike with 5,528 cases, 28 deaths

Jaipur, April 13 (IANS) Rajasthan on Tuesday saw a new high of 5,528 Covid cases, out of which the highest number was registered in Jaipur, at 989.

This is the third day when the Covid tally crossed the 5,000 mark, taking the state's active cases to 40,690.

The toll on Tuesday was also the highest till date, with 28 fatalities in the last 24 hours.